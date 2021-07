The Jack Fire is currently estimated at 9,333 acres and is 10 percent contained. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and the Oregon State Fire Marshall Blue Incident Management Team said fire crews continue to scout and construct primary, alternate, and contingency containment lines around the fire. North of Highway 138E, crews are burning vegetation along containment lines and holding the fire south of Ragged Ridge. Crews are also securing lines between the Dry Creek community and the fire. The update said the Jack Fire is also well-established south of Highway 138E in the 2002 Apple Fire scar.