Eau Claire, WI

Royal Credit Union, Peoples Choice Credit Union announce merger

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two credit unions headquartered in Wisconsin are merging. On Wednesday, Royal Credit Union and Peoples Choice Credit Union announced an agreement to merge later this summer. The combined credit unions will operate as Royal Credit Union and retain Royal Credit Union’s leadership staff. The merger was unanimously approved by both credit unions’ boards of directors on Monday and is pending regulatory approval.

