Assured looks to increase international bond insurance

By Aaron Weitzman
bondbuyer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond insurance has seen a spike in usage over the past two years domestically and was also increasing internationally until COVID-19 curtailed business. Assured Guaranty’s non-U.S. subsidiaries have written guarantees for sovereign, municipal and public infrastructure financings outside the United States since 1994 and is looking to grow that part of its business as infrastructure investment opportunities around the globe also expand.

www.bondbuyer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Insurance#Insurance Industry#Municipal Bonds#Assured Guaranty#Cusip#Queen Alexandra Hospital#Spanish#Pic#Aaa#S P#Ambac Assurance Corp#Cifg#Fgic#Fsa#Mbia#Xlca#Hilltop Securities#Build America Mutual
