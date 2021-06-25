Assured looks to increase international bond insurance

The euro struggled again during the trading session on Wednesday as we have reached towards the 1.1850 level. This could open up fresh new selling, so this is most certainly worth paying attention to. There is also an “H pattern” that has formed, with the 200-day EMA offering significant resistance. This all bodes very poorly for the euro and does suggest that we are going to continue to see the US dollar strengthen against the euro and many other currencies around the world.