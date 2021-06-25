Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Political winds blow through Buffalo with upstart's mayoral win

By Paul Burton
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Buffalo, about 400 miles away from New York City’s much-publicized mayoral primary, heavy political winds are blowing and they aren't from any lake effect. India Walton, 38, a registered nurse and union activist, stands to become the first self-declared socialist to oversee a major American city since Milwaukee's Frank Zeidler in 1960. Walton, who is Black, would be the first female mayor in the state’s second-largest city.

