Political winds blow through Buffalo with upstart's mayoral win

In Buffalo, about 400 miles away from New York City’s much-publicized mayoral primary, heavy political winds are blowing and they aren't from any lake effect. India Walton, 38, a registered nurse and union activist, stands to become the first self-declared socialist to oversee a major American city since Milwaukee's Frank Zeidler in 1960. Walton, who is Black, would be the first female mayor in the state’s second-largest city.