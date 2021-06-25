Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK inflation pressure could keep on building in 2022-BoE's Haldane

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said the central bank’s new forecast that inflation will breach 3% could prove too low and price pressure could accelerate not only this year but in 2022 as well.

Haldane, who cast the lone vote in favour of for scaling back the BoE’s bond-buying programme at his last monetary policy meeting this week, told MoneyWeek magazine that he disagreed with his colleagues about when inflation would start to ease.

“I am of the view that it could stick around for a bit longer and... therefore we could be in for a breach of our 2% inflation target for a somewhat lengthier period than we are currently factoring in,” he said.

Britain’s consumer price inflation hit 2.1% in May, adding to worries about a global pickup in inflation that could force central banks to reverse their emergency coronavirus stimulus programmes earlier than previously thought.

The BoE said on Thursday that its policymakers now expected British inflation to peak above 3%, up from a previous estimate of 2.5% but most of them thought the acceleration would be temporary and their stimulus remained necessary for now.

Haldane, who leaves the BoE later this month, told MoneyWeek in a podcast interview that as well as a wide range of input costs for companies, wages were also rising.

“Next year could see price pressures building not abating,” he said. (Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Britain#Boe#Bank Of England#Uk#Boe#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Real Estaterock947.com

Coronavirus house price boom widens UK wealth gap

LONDON (Reuters) – A boom in Britain’s housing market and a surge in global share prices has led to windfall gains for middle-income and richer households during the coronavirus pandemic, research https://www.resolutionfoundation.org/events/whose-wealth from the Resolution Foundation think tank showed on Monday. The average British household saw its wealth rise by...
Businessmymixfm.com

Pressure on risk currencies subside, U.S. inflation in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) – Risk currencies hovered above their recent lows against the dollar and the yen on Monday, as fears about slowdown in the global economic recovery appeared to have subsided for now. The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve’s future policy tightening are back...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will change its guidance on the next policy steps at its next meeting to reflect its new strategy and show it is serious about reviving inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on Monday. Announced last week, the ECB’s new strategy...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Philippine c.bank governor: not worried on Fed hike, weaker peso

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - A weakening in the Philippine peso is not a concern, with the central bank committed to retain a market-determined foreign exchange rate and an accommodative monetary policy to support the economy, its governor said on Monday. The potential for rate hikes by the U.S. Federal...
BusinessCNBC

Gold rises slightly as U.S. inflation and Fed chair testimony in focus

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,809.34 per ounce by 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,809.3. Gold prices inched higher on Monday, on persisting concerns around Covid-19, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data due this week and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. Fundamentals. Spot gold rose 0.1%...
Marketsinvesting.com

Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule

LONDON (Reuters) - A British regulator said on Friday that banks clearing gold trades in London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market. London is the world's biggest physical precious metals...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's economic rebound slowed in May despite looser COVID rules

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May despite a relaxation of social-distancing rules, according to official data which also showed a hit to carmakers from the global shortage of microchips. Gross domestic product expanded by a monthly 0.8%, much faster than its typical pre-pandemic...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Roundup: Rising inflation dashes expectations of rate cut in Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Soaring inflation in Turkey dashes hopes of an interest rate cut wanted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid an expected wave of price hikes in the coming months, experts said. Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated to 17.53 percent year-on-year in June, the highest level...
Economykitco.com

Gold/silver: China's central bank "green-light"

After a solid start to the week for Gold and a lackluster performance from Silver, we continue to maintain our bullish stance and position for a substantial second-half recovery. The focus will remain on interest rates, monetary policy, and the strength of the global economy. The covid variant and uneven job recovery should cause the monetary policy to stay accommodative longer to support the global economy.
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Outlook Hinges on UK CPI, Employment Report

GBP/USD appears to be reversing course ahead of the monthly low (1.3731) as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly,” and fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the British Pound as the central bank upgrades its economic outlook for the region.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-ECB debated reducing bond purchases in June meeting: accounts

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers debated a cut in bond purchase volumes at their June 10 meeting before agreeing to maintain an elevated level of stimulus, the accounts of the meeting showed on Friday. Facing rising borrowing costs amid a still-fledgling recovery, ECB policymakers appeared worried...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Higher As European Shares Rise Amid Uptick In Treasury Yields

The euro advanced its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as U.S. treasury yields climbed and China’s central bank slashed the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points. The recovery in treasury yields helped ease some of the concerns about the pace...
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead – RBNZ and BoC to Stay on Taper Path but Delta Strain May Cause Angst for BoJ

It will be a busy week as the Bank of Canada, Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand all meet, while inflation will take centre stage on the data front. With increasing concerns that the new Delta Covid variant could scupper reopening plans around the world, Japanese policymakers are the most likely to strike a more cautious tone, but the BoC and RBNZ will probably maintain their optimism for now. After the Federal Reserve signalled that a taper decision was not imminent, markets might take a more relaxed view on the latest CPI readings in the United States. Meanwhile, Q2 GDP numbers will be watched in China for signs that the recovery in the world’s second largest economy may be plateauing.
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

229% surge in China-U.S. shipping costs drives inflation pressure

The cost to ship a boxload of goods to the U.S. from China edged close to $10,000 as the world’s biggest economy keeps vacuuming up imports amid slower recoveries from the pandemic from Europe to Asia. The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased to...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Four Euro Zone Banks Pass ECB Stress Test Exercise

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Four euro zone banks that recently fell under the European Central Bank's supervision passed a stress test exercise, which uncovered no capital shortfalls, the ECB said on Friday. The banks - Italy's Cassa Centrale Banca and Iccrea Banca S.p.A , Estonia's Luminor Bank AS and Lithuania's Šiaulių...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as jobs gain clears path for BoC stimulus cut

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback * Canada adds 231,000 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.2% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back some of this week's decline, as domestic jobs data supported expectations for further reduction of the Bank of Canada's asset purchase program. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statistics Canada data showed. "It looks encouraging," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I think it's going to confirm what's widely anticipated next week. The Bank of Canada is going to adjust their tapering and reduce the amount of asset purchases." With Canadian vaccinations progressing at a rapid pace and provinces easing economic restrictions, the BoC is expected to cut bond purchases by C$1 billion to C$2 billion per week next Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. Still, the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could cap the central bank's optimism on the economic outlook, Sahota said. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2455 to the greenback, or 80.29 U.S. cents. On Thursday, the currency hit a 2-1/2 month low at 1.2590, while it was down 1.1% for the week. The loonie's gain on Friday came as Wall Street rebounded, recouping all its loses triggered by growth worries earlier in the week. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also moved higher, as data showing a draw in U.S. inventories offset uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. U.S. crude settled 2.2% higher at $74.56 a barrel. Canadian bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 6 basis points at 1.325%, after touching on Thursday its lowest level in over four months at 1.239%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Community Policy