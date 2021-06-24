Cancel
Music

Hall and Oates Announce Modified 2021 Tour Dates

By Bryan Rolli
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 19 days ago
Hall & Oates have modified and extended their upcoming North American tour, which will now run from August through December. The 25-date trek will commence as previously announced on Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Mass. Now, instead of wrapping up in October, Hall & Oates have added a handful of November and December dates and will conclude the tour on Dec. 4 in Mashantucket, Conn. Squeeze and KT Tunstall will still provide support on most of the shows.

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

