The Traverse City Film Festival (TCFF) announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had received a $933,000 grant “as part of a $16.5 billion relief bill passed by Congress to help thousands of shuttered movie theaters, playhouses, museums, and music venues across the country.” TCFF Founder Michael Moore called the grant “the best news we’ve received in the last year and a half” and tells The Ticker it should enable TCFF to bring the State Theatre and the Bijou by the Bay back online this year – with a miniature version of the film festival a possibility for this winter.