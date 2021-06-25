Cancel
Law

Former New Mexico CYFD Workers File Whistleblower Lawsuit

krwg.org
 17 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. — Two employees fired from New Mexico’s child welfare agency have filed a whistleblower complaint. The lawsuit says they were fired for raising ethical and legal concerns. It’s the latest fallout from the use of the Signal messaging app by the Children, Youth, and Family Department. Couple Debra and Cliff Gilmore say they raised concerns over instructions to use a feature in the app that automatically deleted messages.

