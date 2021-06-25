Cancel
WATCH: Four hard truths about the 2021 Georgia football team

By Connor Riley
Georgia enters the 2021 season with plenty of promise. The Bulldogs offense seems poised to take the next step under Todd Monken, while Georgia has what should be an elite front seven. Georgia has also recruited at an elite level in recent years to address some of the departures.

But that wealth of talent does help cover up for some of the issues that still face this Georgia team. Despite tons of hype, JT Daniels did play just four games in the 2021 season. The offensive line struggled to end the season and there are still questions about who might play left tackle.

Georgia has brought in at least two transfers to address concerns in the secondary, but will the group have developed enough chemistry in time for the Clemson game? And how will the Bulldogs go about replacing Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson?

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams address some of the concerns Georgia has going into the season.

