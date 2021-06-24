FedEx Goal Is To Hire 200 This Saturday at Open House in Portage

I've never been to a virtual reality room but I have played VR on the Playstation, and I can contest that it is one of the most out of body experiences you'll ever take part in. A company called Zero Latency is bringing Michigan's first free roam virtual reality room to Holland, before adding locations to Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, according to Holland Sentinel. Owners and Holland natives Zachary Rhoda and Benjamin Hulst touched on their excitement for the rooms and the one being installed first at 2522 Van Ommen Drive: