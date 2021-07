LINO LAKES — The city’s Public Safety Department has long enjoyed the support of the community. Now, the department has come up with a way to pay that forward. “Throughout the years, we have been supported like you wouldn’t believe, even through the last two years of craziness. Our community has shown us such incredible support,” said Deputy Director Kyle Leibel. “The words they choose to use when they see us and the financial contribution that they give our agency has been unreal.”