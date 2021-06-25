Cancel
'The Chris Rock Show' First Two Seasons Streaming on HBO Max

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two decades after first airing, the first two seasons of “The Chris Rock Show” are available to stream on HBO Max. The late-night talk show created and hosted by Rock originally aired on HBO over five seasons, from 1997 to 2000. Starting Friday, June 25, Season 1 (7 episodes) and Season 2 (12 episodes) are on HBO Max.

Related
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons to Star in 'Cherish the Day' Season 2 (TV News Roundup)

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons will star in the second season of Ava DuVernay’s anthology series, “Cherish the Day.”. Production of the OWN drama series will begin in July, with Season 2 expected to debut next year. It will tell the love story of Ellis (Simmons) and Sunday (Bryant), who fell in love in high school and find themselves reunited in New Orleans. In the years that have passed, Ellis has transformed from a basketball player to a single father of two kids, while Sunday is a vegan celebrity chef on the precipice of fame. Each episode of the season-long narrative take place over the course of a single day in order to unveil the significance of both extraordinary and everyday moments to the functioning of a relationship. “Cherish the Day” is produced for OWN by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

10 things to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more in July 2021

Summer has arrived in the northern hemisphere, but you shouldn't think that the world's leading streamers are taking a vacation from releasing new content. Netflix, Amazon Prime and other big platforms are set to bring some of the year's biggest blockbuster movies and TV shows into your homes in July 2021. There'll be something for everyone, then, if you need a break from topping up your tan.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Made for Love: Season Two Renewal for HBO Max Dark Comedy Series

Hazel’s story will continue. HBO Max has renewed the Made for Love TV show for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on April 15th and a release date for season two will be announced in the future. A dark and absurd comedy series, the...
TV SeriesComicBook

When Will Batwoman Season 2 Be on HBO Max?

Batwoman's second season is officially in the books, with the hit The CW series going through some significant evolutions across the past eighteen episodes. The new season began with the introduction of an entirely new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), and provided a huge number of twists and turns after that. If you've been waiting to check out the second season in its entirety — or just want to revisit your favorite episode — you'll soon be in luck. Season 2 of Batwoman will begin to be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Tuesday, July 27th. This will be exactly one month after the Season 2 finale aired.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Yes! There Will Be MADE FOR LOVE Season 2 on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series MADE FOR LOVE for a second season. The critically acclaimed, darkly absurd comedy ranks among HBO Max’s top original half-hours since launch. Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, MADE FOR LOVE is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. MADE FOR LOVE is a production of Paramount Television Studios.
TV & VideosComicBook

Both Punisher Movies Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.
TV SeriesSFGate

Jeff Goldblum Joins 'Search Party' Season 5 at HBO Max

Goldblum will appear in a recurring role as Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.
MoviesCNET

Forever Purge, Fast 9, Boss Baby 2 aren't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest releases -- like The Forever Purge, Boss Baby 2 and Zola -- aren't streaming on HBO Max. (The Boss Baby: The Family Business is streaming now, at the same time it's in theaters, but not on HBO Max. It's on Peacock, if you sign up to a $5- or $10-a-month subscription.) And last weekend's big box-office hit, The Fast and the Furious 9, isn't on Max now either.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit-set heist film ‘No Sudden Move’ now streaming on HBO Max

A new film set in 1950s Detroit, starring Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm, is now streaming on HBO Max. “No Sudden Move,” from director Steven Soderbergh, follows “a group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.”
TV SeriesEW.com

Meet the first Pretty Little Liars of the new Original Sin HBO Max series

There are two new Little Liars coming to the blue-collar town of Millwood as HBO Max starts to unveil its cast for the upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin series. Chandler Kinney of the Lethal Weapon TV show will star as Tabby, described as "an aspiring director and horror movie buff" who's hiding a secret — just like the other Little Liars.

