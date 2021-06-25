Single Vehicle Injury Crash on US Route 50
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle injury crash on US Route 50 near mile marker 21, in Scioto Township, Ross County, Ohio. On June 22, 2021, at approximately 7:46 P.M., a modified motorized Huffy bicycle operated by Richard Bailey, 53, of Chillicothe , was traveling north on US Route 50 near mile marker 21 when it struck the curb. The front tire of the bicycle then struck a drainage grate, causing Mr. Bailey to crash.www.newswatchman.com