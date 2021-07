The Cincinnati Reds completed a 3-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs over the weekend and in the process they flew right past them and into second place as they improved to 43-40 on the season. How they did that may be considered a miracle if you had told yourself how the games played out just a few weeks ago. On Friday five different relievers combined to throw four shutout innings and hold onto a 2-1 lead to start the series. Saturday afternoon saw another four shutout innings, this time by four relievers as the Reds held on for a 3-2 win. Behind Wade Miley on Sunday afternoon the Cincinnati bullpen only needed to cover 2.1 innings, but they did so in shutout fashion as they again held on for a 3-2 victory.