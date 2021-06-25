Cancel
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien bids farewell to late-night with Jack Black, Homer Simpson

NewsTimes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O’Brien closed out his nearly 30-year run on late-night television Thursday with a farewell episode featuring guests Jack Black, Will Ferrell (virtually) and Homer Simpson. Black, who O’Brien requested be his final guest, came onstage with a cane and walking boot after rolling his ankle after actually hurting himself...

CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Celebritiesaspenpublicradio.org

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

That One Time Conan O’Brien Crashed My Rehearsal Dinner

Conan O'Brien has been in the news a lot lately as he is hanging up his microphone. Well, let me clarify. He's retiring from late night television and his show on TBS. Up next, according to Good Housekeeping, he will be working on a "new weekly variety series" for HBO Max. That's in addition to Conan Without Borders.
TV Showsarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

After 28 years on late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan O’Brien bade farewell on Thursday night, thanking the network, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
