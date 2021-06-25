Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles' 'Supernatural' Spinoff: 'I'm Gutted'

The last time we checked in on the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara were sending viewers love via an Instagram post showing them actually able to get together to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated, face-to-face socializing. Since then, we've had a slew of casting news (more on that in a minute) and showrunner & EP Erick Kripke offering some interesting teases about the third season. But now we're back to see how the fam's doing, and thanks to Alonso we're getting a look at how they were able to celebrate Moriarty's birthday proper (with Jesse T. Usher and Tomer Kappon joining the festivities this time). But as much as the night was all about Moriarty, it appears it was Ackles who caught Alonso's attention- or at least his "vocal stylings" did.