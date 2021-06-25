Cancel
Wildlife

Asha de Vos: Why Are Whales Essential To The Health Of Our Oceans?

Alabama Public Radio
 16 days ago

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean. Whales are more than just beautiful creatures—they play a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem. Marine biologist Asha de Vos explains why protecting whales is crucial for protecting the entire sea. About Asha de Vos. Asha de Vos...

