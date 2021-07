Remember when Rosie O'Donnell was known as the "Queen of Nice"?. At the time, the Sleepless in Seattle alum was starring in her own daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, known for its giveaways to regular people and high-profile guests like Tom Cruise. It was, basically, The Ellen DeGeneres Show before it existed. Flash-forward a few years and O'Donnell, who ended her show in 2002, had a much different reputation, one for speaking out, after joining The View.