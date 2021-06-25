Shadowrun Trilogy Is Free, And Amazing

Who would have expected this? After returning to the PlayStation Store on 21st June 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to become the best-selling PS4 title for the entire month in the space of just nine days. The latest PS Store sales chart puts the CD Projekt RED RPG in first place for both the European and US territories, fending off competition from Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21 in second place. When the game was put back on the PS Store, Sony said that "work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year". That warning clearly wasn't enough to dissuade interested buyers from purchasing it.