Shadowrun Trilogy Is Free, And Amazing

By Ethan Gach
Kotaku
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo cap off its 2021 summer sale, GOG is giving away all three games of Harebrained Schemes’ Shadowrun series for free on PC. You have until the end of the weekend to claim them. Why would you want to do that? Maybe because the dense tactical RPG series is one...

kotaku.com
Shadowrun#Free Time#Video Game#Pc Game#Trilogy#Harebrained Schemes#Dragonfall#Steam#Valve#Beam Software#Snes#Battletech
