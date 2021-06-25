Pelicans Rumors: Jacque Vaughn 'Gaining Traction' for HC Job in New Orleans
Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn is reportedly "gaining traction" as a candidate to fill the New Orleans Pelicans' head coaching vacancy. "I'm not saying he's gonna get the job because Charles Lee on the Bucks' staff is also, I think, gonna be a strong candidate, but the word out of Chicago at the draft combine is that Jacque Vaughn, who is close to [Pelicans general manager] Trajan Langdon ... is gonna get a real serious look," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast.bleacherreport.com