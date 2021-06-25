Cancel
Pelicans Rumors: Jacque Vaughn 'Gaining Traction' for HC Job in New Orleans

By Tim Daniels, TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn is reportedly "gaining traction" as a candidate to fill the New Orleans Pelicans' head coaching vacancy. "I'm not saying he's gonna get the job because Charles Lee on the Bucks' staff is also, I think, gonna be a strong candidate, but the word out of Chicago at the draft combine is that Jacque Vaughn, who is close to [Pelicans general manager] Trajan Langdon ... is gonna get a real serious look," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast.

bleacherreport.com
