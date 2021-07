It was a great Saturday night for Alison Sload and Jessica Friesen. Both of these female drivers put on strong performances to win main events at Oswego and Fonda speedways. On May 26, 2019, Sload became the first female to win a supermodified main event in Oswego history. On Saturday night, Sload raced off the front row of the 35-lap makeup feature and held off red-hot Michael Barnes down the stretch for her second career supermod win. Brandon Bellinger, Joe Gosek and Dan Connors Jr. made up the top five.