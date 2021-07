Mercedes will decide between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell “during the summer,” according to team principal Toto Wolff. Lewis Hamilton’s future was confirmed on Saturday morning with a two-year contract extension that keeps him with Mercedes until the end of 2023, and leaves attention turning to who will partner him. Bottas is out of contract at the end of this season and Wolff has regularly said it is a straight choice between the Finn and Russell, with a decision to be made in the coming months.