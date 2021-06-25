Cancel
Palestine, IL

Palestine Police Investigating Possible Scam

 16 days ago

(Palestine) – The Palestine Police Department is warning of a potential scam. According to Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, a resident was approached at their residence and asked if they would like their driveway to be rocked. The Palestine Police Department reminds the public that door-to-door solicitation is not allowed in Palestine without a permit, so if you are similarly approached at your residence ask to see a permit. Chief Besing reminds everyone to keep an eye on their neighbors and relatives. If you are approached by anyone of this nature call the non-emergency line to Crawford County Dispatch (618) 546-1515 and report them. Besing says the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

