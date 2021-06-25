How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Thomas Randle has been fighting two battles over the past 18 months. One has literally been life and death. The other has just felt like it. That’s not to trivialise testicular cancer by comparing it with the quest for a seat on the Supercars grid. They aren’t the same thing and Randle knows that better than anybody. But for the likeable lad from Melbourne those two battles seemed to have worked hand-in-hand over the past year or so, each providing their own moments of deflation just when things were looking up.