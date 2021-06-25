‘Central Park’ Newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman on Making Molly Her Own and the Importance of Representation in Cartoons

In one of the most unlikely comebacks of 2021, Brendan Fraser has returned. The man behind Rick O’Connell from The Mummy franchise (the good one) had remained somewhat in obscurity for the better part of a decade after that series petered out, and his latter efforts with family comedy Furry Vengeance and literary adaptation Inkheart took a serious critical beating and bombed financially. Where exactly has Fraser been ever since? A fantastic GQ article shared some insights on what the former star dealt with personally during a challenging period, as Fraser had chosen to keep many of these details out of the public eye.