Perry Softball Pushes Ranked Winterset in Close Loss

The Perry softball team battled Thursday night but just couldn’t get the bats going as 2nd ranked Winterset avoided an upset by defeating the Jayettes 3-0 in Raccoon River conference action. Winterset scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a 0-0 tie. Maci Tunick was very impressive inside the circle for Perry allowing three runs off seven hits while walking only one against one of the state’s top offensive programs. She struck out one. Winterset’s Thea Banning allowed only two Perry hits.