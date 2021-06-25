Aunt Jemima's replacement is hitting store shelves nationwide

If you've ever wanted Chuck E. Cheese pizza without having to actually go to a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant - and without having to order "Pasqually's Pizza and Wings" on delivery platforms - your moment has arrived. Chuck E. Cheese has launched two of its handcrafted pizza varieties for home enjoyment with frozen pepperoni and cheese pizzas now popping up in grocery stores. This discovery was noted by @i_need_a_snack_ on Instagram who spotted them at their grocery store and shared them with followers.