Aunt Jemima's replacement is hitting store shelves nationwide
The nationwide rollout of the Pearl Milling Company brand name -- formerly known as Aunt Jemima -- is underway. PepsiCo and its subsidiary Quaker Oats said breakfast products in the new Pearl Milling Company packaging began to ship on May 31. The new packaging has the same red and yellow color scheme as Jemima's packaging did, but it replaces Jemima's image with 19th century watermill, a call back to the company's 1889 founding.