Gas Prices Expected to Remain High Through July 4th

wtyefm.com
 16 days ago

(Undated) – If you are hoping to see a break in high gas prices soon, think again. According to GasBuddy.com, we can expect to see above three-dollar a gallon gas through at least summer. Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHann, says that the price per gallon will likely be around $3.11 during the Fourth of July holiday. That is nearly forty-five percent higher than this time last year. DeHann says rising oil prices are partially to blame. That coupled with increasing demand has created a “perfect storm” to keep gas prices high. Here in Illinois, the average price statewide is $3.23 a gallon. In Indiana, it’s $3.12 a gallon.

www.wtyefm.com
