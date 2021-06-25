Free Luminaria arts festival ready to 'reignite' downtown San Antonio streets this fall
Luminaria is preparing for a fall return after being canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year. The contemporary arts festival, which was founded in 2008 by then-mayor Phil Hardberger, takes over downtown San Antonio streets and Hemisfair park each fall to showcase San Antonio as a city for the arts. There are usually exhibitions, installations, performances and displays which transform downtown buildings. This year, Luminaria is scheduled for November 13.www.mysanantonio.com