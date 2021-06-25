Cancel
GMC AT4 Lineup Highlighted In New Advertisement: Video

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has released a new advertisement promoting its GMC AT4 lineup of off-road focused vehicles. The advertisement, entitled “Made to be Used”, highlights the premium, luxury-focused nature of GMC vehicles, as well as the added capability of the AT4 trim level. The ad opens by showing a Lamborghini Centenario, Bentley Continental GT and Genesis G80 stuck in sand and mud, spinning their wheels. The ad then cuts to video clips showing GMC AT4 vehicles like the Canyon AT4 and Sierra AT4 taking on difficult off-road terrain. The voiceover eventually chimes in with the following:

gmauthority.com
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

A Lightly Used GMC Sierra 1500 Currently Costs More Than A New One

The average transaction price of a lightly used GMC Sierra 1500 is more than that of a brand new model, according to a recent study conducted by iSeeCars.com. For this study, the automotive research firm analyzed over 470,000 new and lightly used cars listed for sale between June 1st and 14th, 2021. New cars were from model years 2020-2021, while lightly used cars were defined as used vehicles from model years 2019-2020 with mileage within 20 percent of 13,476, the average annual miles travelled in the U.S, based on Department of Transportation data.
CarsCNET

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 review: An old truck with a few new tricks

Think of the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 as a Chevy Colorado ZR2 for people who have never consumed Monster energy drinks. It's a little calmer, a little less rugged, and while it's getting pretty old, it still makes for a solid off-road-oriented midsize pickup. Butch exterior, blah interior. I've always...
Carsgmauthority.com

Comparing The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali And AT4 Prototypes

The upcoming 2023 GMC Canyon is set to introduce a complete overhaul for the pickup nameplate, ushering in a fresh third generation. So far, GM Authority has captured prototype models of both the 2023 GMC Canyon Denali and 2023 GMC Canyon AT4, and now, we’re placing both prototypes side by side for a comparison.
Carsgmauthority.com

2023 GMC Canyon AT4 vs. 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X: Spy Shot Comparison

General Motors is working on a new, highly capable off-roader variant of the 2023 GMC Canyon called the Canyon AT4X. We’ve already caught the new AT4X testing in prototype form on public roads, but now, we’re taking a closer look at the AT4X by comparing it to prototypes of the “regular” 2023 GMC Canyon AT4.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Rumored To Sit Above AT4 Trim

GMC unveiled the Canyon AT4 off-road-oriented trim back in January last year and the product quickly became popular. In November 2020, the automaker added an off-road special edition to further boost the vehicle’s market performance, and it seems that GMC could be working on yet another, even more hardcore Canyon model.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Losing Useful Feature

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has created a range of issues for major automakers like General Motors. In some cases, the problems have been as serious as halting production entirely. To prevent this, GM has sought to continue producing some vehicles but with certain features removed. Earlier in June, some variants of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra were being manufactured without the fuel-saving engine start/stop feature. Now, another popular feature, namely HD Radio, will be removed from numerous 2021 and 2022 model GM trucks, a direct consequence of the chip shortage.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
Trafficgmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Plows Into Row Of Cars At A Traffic Light: Video

It’s always a good idea to give your vehicle a thorough look over every now and then – but especially so if you’ll be towing a heavy load with it. While the brakes, tires, suspension and other important systems may feel fine under normal load, they can become easily overworked when towing, leading to potentially dangerous component failures. This crash involving a Chevy Silverado, which was caught on dashcam by a motorist in Paw Paw, Michigan back in 2019, serves as a great example as to why it’s important to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape before setting off with a heavy trailer.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Maverick Raptor Rendered As Beefy Off-Road Pickup

With the Ford Maverick‘s much anticipated rebirth as a compact unibody pickup for the 2022 model year, it’s a good bet that we’ll see an off-road variant at some point in the future. In fact, Ford Authority recently reported that a rugged Maverick is being planned. Given the success of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor, we couldn’t help but wonder what a Maverick Raptor would look like.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2018 Chevy Silverado C10 Revival Up For Sale

Driving an old-school pickup truck can be a lot of fun, but when switching between something new and old, it quickly becomes obvious just how far auto technology has come in the last several decades. Ride quality, engine power, in-cabin technology – all show their age in older models. However, this 2018 Chevy Silverado looks to be the best of both worlds, combining classic looks with modern underpinnings.
Carsgmauthority.com

A Future GMC Sierra AT4X Seems Like A Distinct Possbility

Recent speculation about an upcoming, 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X leads us to wonder if an equivalent version of the GMC Sierra 1500 light duty pickup might go on sale in the next few years. For anyone already wondering what’s going on here, here’s a brief recap: earlier this week, GM...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Camaro Design Package 3: First Photo

GM Authority can exclusively reveal the first image of a 2022 Chevy Camaro fitted with the Design Package 3, which is new for the 2022 model year. The Package is assigned RPO code PDP, and will be optional on both Coupe and Convertible versions of the Camaro in all trim levels except the base LS and the range-topping ZL1.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra HD Discount Takes Up To $1,200 Off Price In July 2021

During July 2021, nationwide GMC Sierra HD discount reduces the price of select 2021 models by up to $1,200. To clarify, the offer is available for both 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD and the 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD. In order to qualify for the full discount, the buyer must finance with GM Financial and must be a current owner of a 2007 or newer Buick or GMC vehicle, or a current lessee of a 2016 or newer Buick or GMC vehicle.
Businessgmauthority.com

Stellantis To Launch Fully Electric Jeep Models By 2025

General Motors rival Stellantis has announced it will launch a range of new all-electric Jeep models. The new electric Jeep vehicles will compete with General Motors’ upcoming range of EVs, which will utilize GM’s Ultium batteries and motors. Pushing its vision for “Zero Emission Freedom,” Jeep says it plans to...
Carsgmauthority.com

Ultium Battery Testing Addressed In Latest GMC Hummer EV Teaser: Video

A new advertisement released by General Motors this week touches briefly on the testing process for the Ultium battery packs that will be used to power the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. The 30-second advertisement shows a white GMC Hummer EV pickup prototype undergoing rigorous off-road and track testing...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Discount Takes Up To $4,500 Off In July 2021

The Bow Tie brand is offering a Chevy Silverado discount totaling up to $4,500 off select 2021 Silverado 1500 models during June 2021. In addition, Chevrolet is offering two separate special financing offers. First is a zero-percent APR offer for 36 months, and second is a combined offer including a $2,000 cash allowance plus 2.49 percent APR for 72 months. The second offer also gives buyers the option to make no monthly payments for the rest of summer, or, in other words, 90 days from the purchase date.

