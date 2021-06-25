GMC AT4 Lineup Highlighted In New Advertisement: Video
General Motors has released a new advertisement promoting its GMC AT4 lineup of off-road focused vehicles. The advertisement, entitled “Made to be Used”, highlights the premium, luxury-focused nature of GMC vehicles, as well as the added capability of the AT4 trim level. The ad opens by showing a Lamborghini Centenario, Bentley Continental GT and Genesis G80 stuck in sand and mud, spinning their wheels. The ad then cuts to video clips showing GMC AT4 vehicles like the Canyon AT4 and Sierra AT4 taking on difficult off-road terrain. The voiceover eventually chimes in with the following:gmauthority.com