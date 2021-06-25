Cancel
Crawford County, IL

Daugherty Sentenced to Six Years

 16 days ago

(Undated) – A Robinson man was sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections during a Wednesday court appearance. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, thirty-five-year-old Anthony Daugherty was sentenced to six years in the IDOC followed by two years of mandatory supervised release on a Class 2 Felony charge of Aggravated Battery. Shaner says pending cases were dismissed as part of the sentence. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.

