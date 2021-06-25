Tolbert Sentenced on Aggravated Domestic Battery

Robinson) – A Robinson man was sentenced to time in the IDOC Wednesday on domestic battery charges. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, twenty-five-year-old Austin Tolbert, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by four years of Mandatory Supervised Release on the Class 2 Felony charge of Aggravated Domestic Battery. The Oblong Police Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.