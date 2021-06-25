VA Cars planning new West End location

VA Cars will open a new location at this West End site on West Broad Street. (Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer)

A West End office building has a new owner.

Brian Scrimpsher purchased the 15,327-square-foot retail building, situated on 1.1 acres at 7494 West Broad Street in Henrico, from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million and will operate a VA Cars used car dealership at the site. The company currently operates a location nearby, at 8701 West Broad Street.

James Ashby IV of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.