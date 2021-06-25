Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

VA Cars planning new West End location

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmkNk_0af7WyNc00
VA Cars will open a new location at this West End site on West Broad Street. (Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer)

A West End office building has a new owner.

Brian Scrimpsher purchased the 15,327-square-foot retail building, situated on 1.1 acres at 7494 West Broad Street in Henrico, from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million and will operate a VA Cars used car dealership at the site. The company currently operates a location nearby, at 8701 West Broad Street.

James Ashby IV of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
680
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Car Dealership#Used Car#Va Cars#Cushman Wakefield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Businessbreakingtravelnews.com

Center Parcs unveils plans for new UK location

Center Parcs has announced that it has identified a site for its sixth UK holiday village. The company has secured an option agreement to acquire privately owned woodland at Oldhouse Warren off Balcombe Road, near Crawley in West Sussex. Following an extensive search, the 553-acres of woodland has been identified...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Varsity auction underway; iconic eatery announces plans for new locations

The Varsity’s virtual auction is underway today: items that include signs and menus from the restaurant that closed last month are going to the highest bidder in an on-line auction. The iconic eatery closed in late June, ending an 89-year run in Athens. The first few years were in downtown Athens; the last six decades were on Broad Street at Milledge.
Canton, NYnny360.com

Royal India Grill plans new Canton location

CANTON — The Royal India Grill in Potsdam plans to open another location in Canton. The restaurant, which has received rave reviews in Potsdam, eyes opening the first week of August, according to owner Sangieta Chadha. Ms. Chadha said that demand in Canton, primarily from college students, for their Indian...
West Lake Hills, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Restore Hyper Wellness to open new West Lake Hills location

Austin-based company Restore Hyper Wellness will open a new location at 3201 Bee Cave Road, West Lake Hills, in September. The franchise location will be owned by former National Football League player Brain Orakpo and his business partner, Joe Devine, according to a press release from the company. Restore was founded in 2015 and offers IV therapy and whole-body cryotherapy, which immerses the body in low temperatures to provide energy, relieve muscle pain, improve sleep and burn calories.
Dinwiddie County, VARichmond.com

4003 West Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome to 4003 West Drive - this charming craftsman style ranch home is only 4 years old and offers 1,122 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Floor plan offers large living area with laminate wood flooring, eat -in kitchen with laminate countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large primary bedroom is located on the back of the home and has it's own full bath. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size and share the full bath located off the hallway. Pull down attic provides great storage area. Exterior offers vinyl siding, front porch, vinyl windows, double-width driveway, rear deck and patio and a large back yard area - FREE standing chain link fencing WILL NOT convey. Great location - close to shopping, dining and major interstates. Priced to Sell - this home won't last long! Sellers to review any & all offers Sunday (7/11) starting at 7:00 pm. Sellers are in need of at least a 1 month rent-back.
Economyrealestatedaily-news.com

Mister Car Wash Opens New Location in Grimes, Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz.—After going public on June 28th, Tucson-based Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Hawkeye State with the opening of its newest location in Grimes, IA. The Grimes location is Mister's 13th in the state and brings Mister's total employment in the greater Des Moines area to nearly 170.
Morehead, KYthetrailblazeronline.net

Roll Over to a new location

One local business thrived despite COVID-19 difficulties and is now celebrating a cool one-year anniversary in a new location. Roll Over Rolled Ice Cream moved to an expanded storefront on 169 East Main Street between The Fuzzy Duck and Sawstone Brewery June 29 after struggling with spatial issues at their previous location. The location is inside the city's entertainment district zone.
Laplace, LAL'Observateur

New ALDI location planned for Airline Highway in LaPlace

LAPLACE — Shoppers in St. John the Baptist Parish are gaining another discount grocery store option in LaPlace. ALDI is opening a store at 2122 W. Airline Highway as part of its expansion into the Gulf Coast Region. A projected opening date has not been announced. ALDI Inc. acquired the...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

New car wash planned on Marietta Parkway

A former car wash at 101 South Marietta Parkway off Marietta Square is going to be replaced by a new one. The property, located between a Subway and an Enterprise car rental, was formerly a Hoppy’s Car Wash. Marietta Development Services Director Rusty Roth said it would become a Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
Constructionconstructforstl.org

Brinkmann Constructors to Expand with Richmond, Va., Location

Brinkmann Constructors, a leading national general contractor, will be opening a new office in the Richmond, Va., area to allow the company to better serve the east coast. Over the last few years Brinkmann has entered many new market areas as it continues to expand its national reach. One of those markets is the Richmond, Va., area where Brinkmann is currently building four senior living facilities and pursuing a variety of projects in the surrounding communities. It’s because of this success that Brinkmann is opening this new office location.
Small Businessbizjournals

Group of women-owned businesses thriving at new location on West End Boulevard

Lead by a group of strong women owners, a collection of businesses have opened up during the pandemic in the West End of Winston Salem. Lavender and Honey Kitchen, Fiddle and Fig, Poppyseed Provisions and Alkali Hair Studio occupy an 11,500-square-foot space at 401 West End Boulevard. The conglomerate of businesses were brought together by Joe Williams, the founder and president of LMI Builders, a 25-year-old general contracting company.
House RentNews Argus

164-174 WEST END BLVD

164-2 West End Blvd-1BR/1BA-APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, Lower Level Unit With Private Entrance, S/R, Stack W/D, Gas Heat & A/C, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view...
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3703 Iroquois West Cir, Henrico, VA 23150

Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Old Cannon Estates and sitting on 1.25 acres of land, this all-brick home is the perfect place to call home. A traditional ranch layout w/ fresh paint throughout, you’ll enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms with nicely sized closets and refinished hardwood floors. The en-suite offers a full bath w/ walk-in shower and an additional hall bathroom featuring a dual-bowl vanity, new flooring, and wainscot trim. The living room boasts hardwood floors and a sun-filled picture window, and you’ll also enjoy an oversized family room with brick fireplace, new flooring, and recessed lighting. Around the corner you’ll find a well-appointed kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, new countertop, new flooring, and plenty of counter space. Sliding doors off the kitchen take you to a spacious sunroom with further access to the newly redone deck. Outside is a sizeable detached 2-car garage with automatic door opener and a separate panel box. Noteworthy: Heat Pump 2019, New Hot Water Heater, Vinyl Windows (fully wrapped), Dimensional Shingle Roof w/ ridge vent, spacious Attic for storage and more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy