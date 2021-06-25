VA Cars planning new West End location

Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Old Cannon Estates and sitting on 1.25 acres of land, this all-brick home is the perfect place to call home. A traditional ranch layout w/ fresh paint throughout, you’ll enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms with nicely sized closets and refinished hardwood floors. The en-suite offers a full bath w/ walk-in shower and an additional hall bathroom featuring a dual-bowl vanity, new flooring, and wainscot trim. The living room boasts hardwood floors and a sun-filled picture window, and you’ll also enjoy an oversized family room with brick fireplace, new flooring, and recessed lighting. Around the corner you’ll find a well-appointed kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, new countertop, new flooring, and plenty of counter space. Sliding doors off the kitchen take you to a spacious sunroom with further access to the newly redone deck. Outside is a sizeable detached 2-car garage with automatic door opener and a separate panel box. Noteworthy: Heat Pump 2019, New Hot Water Heater, Vinyl Windows (fully wrapped), Dimensional Shingle Roof w/ ridge vent, spacious Attic for storage and more!