Stormy Weekend Forecast for the Area

(Undated) – We could be in for a stormy weekend across the listening area. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook” from the National Weather Service, strong to isolated severe storms are possible across southeast IL this afternoon and evening. Primary threats include gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. They say another round of thunderstorms is possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and again on Sunday. The severe threat appears low at this time, but locally heavy rain is possible. Periods of showers and storms will occur going into this weekend with rainfall amounts up to 2 inches possible south of I-70 through Sunday. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.