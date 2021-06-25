Cancel
Perry, IA

Jayettes Ready to Enjoy Rare Friday Night Non-Conference Matchup

By Shawn Kenney
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perry Jayette softball team will take a break from the grueling Raccoon River conference schedule tonight when they travel to Madrid to take on the Tigers. Perry is coming off a hard fought 3-0 road loss at the number two team in the state. The Winterset Huskies scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to avoid the upset. Perry will be looking to snap a four game losing skid with three of the losses coming to ranked programs.

