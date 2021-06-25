Cancel
Greene County, IA

Greene County Medical Center Halts New Building Project

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 16 days ago

The Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees have announced stopping a multi-million dollar project. The Board decided at their meeting Thursday to table moving forward with the Ever Greene Ridge: A Continuum of Care Community project. Director of Foundation and Community Relations Nancy Houska says the decision was made due to increased costs of construction, continued uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Board wanted to focus on providing current services for the medical center’s long term care patients.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
