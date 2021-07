A Mahopac women is now in police custody after being sought in a fatal hit and run on Friday night in Lake Mahopac. What makes this even more of a tragedy is that this same women was just arrested back in May for drunk driving on the New York State Thruway. At the time of that arrest her blood alcohol level was reported by police to be .27 percent, which is well above the legal limit of 0.08. That DWI arrest took place after other drivers reported a car driving erratic on I-87 northbound.