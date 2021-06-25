United Airlines Flight 1258 Rocked An All-Black Flight Crew For Juneteenth
June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. June 17, 2021 President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth bill into law. Then on June 20, 2021 United Airlines in celebration of Juneteenth rocked an all black flight crew that flew on flight 1258 from Houston to Chicago O'Hare.wzakcleveland.com