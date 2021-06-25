Fans Send Love and Support After Britney Spears Apologizes for Pretending She's Okay
During her June 23rd testimony to Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny, Britney Spears confirmed that her social media presence over the last few years has been nothing but a facade. Fans have speculated that Spears' Instagram account was run by one of her conservators or that she was being told what to post. In reality, Spears was living under the guise of "fake it till you make it," but it's reached a point where she can't go on like that anymore. And her fans are supporting her all the way.hellogiggles.com