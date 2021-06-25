Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fans Send Love and Support After Britney Spears Apologizes for Pretending She's Okay

By Olivia Harvey
Posted by 
HelloGiggles
HelloGiggles
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her June 23rd testimony to Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny, Britney Spears confirmed that her social media presence over the last few years has been nothing but a facade. Fans have speculated that Spears' Instagram account was run by one of her conservators or that she was being told what to post. In reality, Spears was living under the guise of "fake it till you make it," but it's reached a point where she can't go on like that anymore. And her fans are supporting her all the way.

hellogiggles.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HelloGiggles

HelloGiggles

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

We're all friends here.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Send Love And Support#Freebritney Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
NFLlincolnnewsnow.com

Miley Cyrus and Courtney Love show support for Britney Spears with music

Miley Cyrus chanted "Free Britney" during her Las Vegas show on Sunday (04.07.21). The 28-year-old singer performed at the opening of Resorts World in Sin City and adjusted the lyrics to her song 'Party in the USA' to show her support for the 'Toxic' hitmaker, who recently spoke of how she felt the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 is "abusive".
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn has shocked fans by releasing the title of her new memoir, and it's a rip from one of Britney's most famous songs, Baby One More Time. I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out will tell Jamie's life from her childhood as the younger sister of one of the world's biggest pop stars, to her time on Disney's Zoey 101 and falling pregnant at the age of 16.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna Promises To Get Britney Spears ‘Out Of Jail’ As She Breaks Silence On Conservatorship

Madonna condemned Britney Spears’ conservatorship in a fiery new statement. Madonna has voiced her support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. The “Like a Prayer” singer, 62, shared an Instagram Story on July 8 and lambasted the legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Madonna shared the message against the backdrop of a throwback photo of herself in a bedazzled Britney t-shirt and pink fuzzy boa.
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Net Worth Is Shockingly Low for Being the Queen of Pop Since 1999

When pop legend Britney Spears spoke out against father Jamie Spears during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, the public was stunned to hear the singer finally reveal her truth. After alleging that her family has forced her into a “traumatizing” 13-year arrangement akin to “sex trafficking” in which every aspect of her life — including her finances — were controlled by a third party, Britney has left fans wondering how much money she really has following over 20 years in the music industry.

Comments / 1

Community Policy