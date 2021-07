The love you deserve will show up when you least expect it. You longed for this love your entire life. It will show up like a thief in the night to steal your heart. This love will take your breath away. When it shows up, it will confuse you because you never thought this love existed, especially for someone like you. You’ve always thought that someone like you could never be loved. You’ve questioned if you will always be alone because you have not encountered this love yet. You’ve prayed for this love and for the longest time, but this prayer was not answered. So you move through life longing for this love, but to no avail.