Sure, we can live our lives telling the people around us "you look dumb" or "you stink" but that lacks panache. It's when you hear someone say "nice hair, you look like a dropped lollipop" or some crap that makes you go alright, that was one of those rare and spicy insults that hit different. People may not be good at reading, writing, being kind, driving or doing their jobs. But damn they're good at insults. Holy crap.