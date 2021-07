Tenth wedding anniversary trip is in the books! As silly and some what dramatic as this is going to sound, I feel like a reset button was pushed after going on this trip. If you were to have asked me if I “needed” this vacation before going I would have told you no, that I am completely fine, balanced etc. And to my defense, that’s how I felt leaving for Cabo… that I didn’t NEED the trip but more so we were doing this trip as a celebratory event for our tenth wedding anniversary. Only after coming back from the trip is when I realized that it wasn’t needed for me but more so for US. 🙂