Running VMWare Workstation 16 on Windows 10 Pro for Workstations - have two guest machines with 4 processors, 16gb memory, Windows 10 Pro 21H1, GPT NVMe drives, UEFI bios, but secure boot is grayed out. I cannot figure out why I am unable to turn it on. I've searched the Internet and VMWare site for clues but come up with nothing so far. Anyone have an idea? I even did a reset on one of the Windows 10 installations to see if that would make a difference (it didn't). The weird thing is I have a virtually identical VM running in Fusion 12 on an iMac and it works perfectly there - secure boot turned on no problem.