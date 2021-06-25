Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor St. Louis firefighter

The Associated Press
 16 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at fire stations statewide will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a St. Louis firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Rodney Heard died June 15. He had been with the St. Louis Fire Department for more than 22 years. He was 56.

Parson’s order announced Friday also calls for flags to fly at half-staff on Monday at the Fire Fighters Memorial and government buildings in the city of St. Louis.

