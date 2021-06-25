Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Two Harbors Investment

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.