Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Darden Restaurants

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.69.