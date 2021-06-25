From death to life
I don't know about you, but I tend to be impatient. I want to see results as soon as possible. The idea of waiting a long time for something is difficult. This is what we learn in Scripture. God is not in a hurry like we are. As Peter reminds us, "With the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day." God is working things together, according to his will, and he is patient. This is important to remember as we think about Scripture as well as our own lives.