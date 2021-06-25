Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mortgage Rates Fall Once Again to Close the Week | June 25, 2021

By Credible
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Over the past week, mortgage rates for refinancing and home purchases remained flat before falling this Friday, June 25th. Anyone considering a refinance or mortgage should look at taking action before rates invariably rise in...

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Mortgage Insurance#Interest Rates#Credit Score#Nmls#Forecast Mortgage#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#Dti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Stocksetftrends.com

Rising Rates, Rising Stock Prices, and the Juiced Baseball

The prospect of higher interest rates has many investors concerned. It should. Since at least the Global Financial Crisis, rates have been kept artificially low by Central Banks worldwide. This was initially done to save the economy and spark interest in equities in a time of crisis. Economies worldwide were on the verge of collapse and, as an expedient plan, most would agree that it worked well.
Tennessee Statethunder1320.com

Tennessee ranks 16th least expensive for median home price

New data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals that the housing market is rising at a rate that hasn’t been seen in decades. While the year-over-year change in home prices hit a historic high in 2005, that housing boom was tame compared to 2021 when considering the speed at which prices have risen in the past year.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Wait until 2022 to buy a house, economists say

Prospective homebuyers will face low supply and high prices for at least another year. The US doesn't have enough homes to meet demand, and builders are struggling to keep up. Economists see price growth cooling in 2022, but only if construction picks up and demand holds steady. America is still...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Ginnie Mae MBS Issuance Continues Strong Trajectory

Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issuance volume was $72.45 billion in June, the twelfth consecutive month volume has exceeded $70 billion. Approximately 272,280 homes and apartment units were financed by Ginnie Mae guaranteed MBS during the month. “Robust issuance and consistent investor demand demonstrate the utility of the Ginnie Mae...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Call Center, CD, AE Jobs; Referral, Non-Agency, Warehouse Products; Agency Changes; Rates Take a Breath

Someone once said, “A loss is not a failure until you make an excuse.” You can apply that to politics or to sports. Or to business. No company wants to lose a lock, and locks desks are beginning to see some attempts at renegotiations. Whether they are prompted by borrowers or brokers is of little consequence, but it does remind us that it is a one-way street. Few lenders would think of going back to a borrower in a rising rate environment and telling them, “Uh, sorry, we need to bump your rate up a little.” Although bouncing this morning, rates have indeed come down, and there is continued talk about the Federal Reserve’s role in the general rate environment. (The current STRATMOR blog is, “A Primer on What Originators Should Know about the Fed”.) Farther upstream, lenders are doing what they can to attract and keep business, sometimes creatively. The latest example is American Express Card members who finance a home with one of the company's partners (Better Mortgage or Rocket Mortgage/Quicken Loans) can receive a statement credit of $2,000 or $6,000 depending on the type of mortgage. And once a lender has a potential borrower, they do what they can to reduce the production friction between application and funding. Speaking of which, this week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May and features Part 2 of an interview with Nathan Lee, head of Richey May Advisory, the firm’s practice dedicated to Risk Assurance and Advisory, on automating the loan production process.
House RentKeene Sentinel

Soaring US rents have staying power

The cost of renting a home is soaring in cities nationwide, squeezing the finances of low-income households and threatening the consensus that pandemic inflation will soon fade away. The median national rent climbed 9.2 percent in the first half of 2021, according to Apartment List. While part of the increase...
Real Estatemoney.com

What is an Adjusted-Rate Mortgage?

An adjusted-rate mortgage (ARM), also known as a “variable-rate mortgage,” is a type of mortgage that offers a low introductory interest rate. When that period ends, the rate turns into a floating rate for the remainder of the mortgage loan. A floating rate is one where your interest rate can increase or decrease when housing market conditions change.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Wells: Institutional investors have impact on single-family real estate

In my column last month, I set out how builders and Boomers are factoring into our country’s housing supply shortfall. After the fallout of the Great Recession, builders have been hustling to catch up after years of lagging housing starts. Since 2006, we have averaged 1.02 million annual starts per year, compared to a historical average of 1.5 million annual starts since 1959. Now Freddie Mac tells us that we face a housing shortage of some 5 million homes, and this number is supported by a recent NAR research study with the Rosen Consulting Group that concludes that since 2001 we have underbuilt by 5.5 million to 6.8 million homes nationwide.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

30-Year Mortgage Rates Drop Below 3.3% | July 9, 2021

Interest rates continue to slide today, with the rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 3.277%. That’s 0.033 percentage points lower than yesterday. The last time the 30-year rate was below 3.3% was May 27. Rates for most other loan types are also lower. Well-qualified borrowers should be able to...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Preparing for what's next as the COVID mortgage boom wanes

A year now since the peak of secondary spreads for residential mortgages near four percent in summer 2020, there is evidence that the residential mortgage market is cooling, particularly for more expensive homes. From Westchester County, New York to the Rockies, the COVID induced run on trophy vacation properties located far from major cities seems to have run its course.
Real Estaterealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
Real Estatewibwnewsnow.com

FHA Mortgage Help Available

Having trouble with your mortgage payment due to the pandemic?. If you have a FHA loan, there may be help available. Anyone with a Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage who can’t pay their mortgage because of financial struggles due to COVID-19 can ask for mortgage payment relief, or forbearance. Mortgage forbearance...
Businessthemreport.com

What’s Going to Happen to Housing?

Serves as SVP and Chief Economist at Fannie Mae, where he is responsible for forecasts and analyses of the economy of the housing and mortgage markets. Duncan also oversees strategic research regarding the potential impact of external factors on the housing industry. He leads the House Price Forecast Working Group reporting to the Finance Committee.
Real EstatePosted by
WDBO

US average mortgage rates continue to fall; 30-year at 2.90%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mortgage rates continued to fall this week, tracking a decline in yields on Treasury securities as the bond market continues to signal concerns over the strength of the recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates continue to fall, hitting lowest point in months

Mortgage rates slid for a second consecutive week, with 30- and 15-year fixed rates falling to levels not seen since winter, as mixed jobs data pointed to signs of a potentially softening economy. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 2.9% for the weekly period ending July 8, down eight basis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy