Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

‘The Golden Casket’ Finds Modest Mouse in Captivating, Heartfelt Form

By Tom Morgan
PopMatters
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be a broad consensus amongst hardcore Modest Mouse fans that the band produced their finest work in the early stages of their career. The claim is that the scruffier and more caustic, late 1990s to early 2000s output of the Washington band created more charismatic music than their cleaner, more anthemic albums of the last two decades. It’s a persistent and stubborn argument, one that tends to surround any group that have been in existence for as long as Modest Mouse.

www.popmatters.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Golden Casket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicVulture

The Best and Most Evolved of Modest Mouse, According to Isaac Brock

Isaac Brock is trying to remember his band’s old songs. It’s been 25 years since Modest Mouse released its first album, 1996’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, and closer to 30 since the Washington band has existed. The front man isn’t used to thinking about their back catalogue, he’s used to playing it during concerts; just because he hasn’t gotten to do the latter over the past year doesn’t make him any keener on the former. He scrolls through his catalogue as we speak, seeing which song titles can jog his memory. At one point, I mention that “Dramamine” was the first track on Modest Mouse’s debut album. “Was it?” he replies. “Well, I’ll be goddamned, it sure was!”
MusicPopMatters

‘Irresistible Bliss’ at 25: Personal Friction Couldn’t Dampen the Musical Chemistry of Soul Coughing

Soul Coughing probably shouldn’t have lasted nearly a decade. They formed in the early 1990s when singer-songwriter Mike Doughty—then working as a doorman at venerable New York City club, the Knitting Factory—recruited a trio of musicians to join him for a one-off gig. Unlike Doughty, bassist Sebastian Steinberg, drummer Yuval Gabay, and keyboardist/sampler Mark De Gli Antoni were all accomplished players with years of experience around New York. Likewise, they were each in their 30s when the band began, whereas Doughty was only in his early 20s. To hear Doughty tell it in his memoir, The Book of Drugs, the relationship between him and the other three was always strained at best (and at worst, downright toxic).
Musicmxdwn.com

Modest Mouse to perform four shows at Brooklyn Steel in August

American rock band Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday, August 11th-Saturday, August 13th. General admission tickets are $49.50 and can be found on AXS. Doors for this 16+ event open at 7:00pm, and the show is set to start at 8:00pm. Modest Mouse has been...
MusicPopMatters

Avant-Garde Tuvan Group Yat-Kha Return with Stripped-Down Folk-Rock on ‘We Will Never Die’

We Will Never Die opens with Albert Kuvezin strumming a Delta blues-style guitar flourish and singing with a guttural growl, two of the most essential elements of Yat-Kha’s Tuvan folk-meets-raw rock style. Soon, they’re joined by a third: Sholban Mongush’s horsehead igil, a heavenly drone that grounds “Kongurgai” firmly in the mountains and plains of southeastern Siberia. As Kuvezin breaks into a loping triple meter and lets loose with his roaring kanzat kargyraa – a particularly deep form of throat-singing – he fills the vast sonic landscape. Yat-Kha is riding again.
MusicPopMatters

Drug Store Romeos’ “Vibrate” Exists in an Otherworldly Dimension

A true tangent from my first university writing class: Some media seems best enjoyed in, uh, an altered state of mind. My professor’s recommendation was to read “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” on weed, but the music of Drug Store Romeos is art and acid trip all at once. The London-based trio—consisting of Sarah Downey on vocals and Charlie Henderson and Jonny Gilbert on bass and drums, respectively—create dream pop with the genre’s hallmark qualities, replete with smeared reverb and analog synthesizers. What sets the band apart, though, is how they revamp the past for the present, an ethos seen in their Tennessee Williams-derived name and sparse Dadaist lyricism.
Beauty & Fashiontheobelisk.net

Friday Full-Length: Celtic Frost, Monotheist

What a record. I know Celtic Frost‘s legacy was already long since set by the time they returned to do Monotheist in 2006, and that their earlier works in 1984’s Morbid Tales EP, 1985’s debut album, To Mega Therion, and 1987’s Into the Pandemonium — not to mention what Thomas Gabriel Fischer and Martin Eric Ain had done previously in Hellhammer — had already cast them as one of the formative units not just of black metal, but of a new kind of heavy darkness in general. But 15 years later and long since the band fell apart all over again, Monotheist still resonates, and it’s still so goddamned dense. Thick to the point of making it difficult to move through. Righteous in the challenge it issued to its audience. Righteous in its unmitigated grandiosity. Righteous in its crush, righteous in its indulgent use of space and ambience. Righteous in its heft and heavy in its righteousness.
Musicmxdwn.com

Mayhem Shares Chaotic New Song “Everlasting Dying Flame”

Norwegian black metal band Mayhem has released the new single “Everlasting Dying Flame” with a supporting visualizer music video, according to The PRP. The song is off their EP Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando that was released yesterday, July 9, with Century Media. “Everlasting Dying Flame” begins strongly with a...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Melodic Djent Trio ANCHOR THE STORM Presents Forward-Thinking "What Remains" Music Video

Anchor the Storm is an up-and-coming metalcore act. While the modern metalcore scene has been slowly growing more predictable and stale, this trio delivers a more nuanced and forward-thinking take on the genre with their new debut single. It feels impossible to pigeonhole the material down to a particular subgenre, but you can prepare for a balance of progressive, alternative, and melodic metalcore. Heck, there's even a Spanish acoustic guitar solo that caught me by surprise.
Portland, ORWWEEK

Enjoy This Story About the Time Modest Mouse Frontman Isaac Brock Got Super High and Wound up on the Jumbotron at a Blazers Game

“And then there was this Costanza moment, where I had just gotten some hot dog or something, and I couldn’t figure out how to eat this fucking thing.”. Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has been doing an uncharacteristic amount of interviews lately promoting The Golden Casket, his band’s first album in six years. Some have been borderline troubling. Others—namely, the ones that avoid getting into deep-cut conspiracy theories—manage to be pretty fun, in that genially cantankerous Isaac Brock way.
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

Ice Nine Kills Announce New Album ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’

At a totally sold-out fan event last night at the Mystic Museum in North Hollywood, CA, horror metal titans, Ice Nine Kills announced their long awaited sequel album ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’. The fresh slice of horror-themed brutality will be released via Fearless Records on Friday, October 15th and can be pre-saved here.
Rock Musicbleedingcool.com

Lost Symphony Honors Guitarist Oli Herbert With "My Last Goodbye"

Classical metal band Lost Symphony has put out a music video for their song "My Last Goodbye," featuring one of the final solos by late guitarist Oli Herbert of All That Remains fame. Herbert was a chief collaborator with Lost Symphony. He tragically passed away at the age of 44 in October of 2018.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy