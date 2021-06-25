Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Passaic, NJ

Shots fired reported again in Paterson

By Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman announce that at approximately 9:55 p.m. on June 23, 2021, members of the Passaic Police Department were dispatched to the area of Aspen Place and Slate Street in Passaic, New Jersey on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival the police located a potential crime scene but were unable to locate a victim. The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900. For media inquiries concerning this incident, contact Senior Assistant Prosecutor In-Charge Jennifer Fetterman of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at jfetterman@passaicocountynj.org or at (973) 881-4811.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Passaic County, NJ
Government
County
Passaic County, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
Passaic, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Teen shot on Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On July 11, 2021, at approximately 3:49 a.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for discharging. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Police find woman dead in Columbus alley

COLUMBUS, OH -A woman has been found dead in an alley in Columbus and police suspect foul play. Today, July 11, 2021, at 6:18 am, officers responded to an unknown complaint in the rear of 543 S. Terrace Ave. A passerby saw a body lying in the alley. Upon arrival,...
Pennsauken Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Possible child luring incident under investigation in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – On July 5, 2021 at approximately 12:50 pm the Pennsauken Police Department received the report of a suspicious incident on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. It was reported that the driver of a vehicle shouted for a 10-year-old juvenile to come to his vehicle. The juvenile left the area and returned home. The vehicle left the area in an unknown direction and was described as a newer model silver sedan.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Police searching for D.C. gunman driving this car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

70-year-old charged with murder in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING – A 70-year-old man is charged with murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, following a neighborhood dispute, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:24 a.m.,...
Newark, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Newark police searching for dognapper

NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara reports that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenol Monreau, 51, of Newark, in connection with a dog theft that occurred on June 15, 2021. A woman and her dog, while in the area of South Orange...
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Teen charged for shooting outside cigarette outlet store

Newark- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old male, of Newark, DE, for felony assault and weapons charges following a shooting last Thursday. On Thursday, July 01, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Cigarette Outlet located at 13 Salem Village Square, Newark, for a shooting investigation. Troopers determined two male suspects were approached by a 19-year-old female victim inside the store and engaged in a verbal altercation. Once outside the store, one suspect walked to his vehicle parked in the fire lane and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then began firing at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to her lower extremity.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia

Magnolia – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last night near Magnolia. The collision occurred around 8:39 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 as a 2005 Chrysler Sebring being operated by a 24-year-old female from Millsboro was traveling southbound on Bay Road (SR1) just south of Trap Shooters Road in the left lane. An unknown passenger vehicle was traveling southbound just in front of the Sebring in the right lane. That passenger vehicle briefly crossed the center line into the left lane before crossing back over into the right travel lane. This action caused the 24-year-old female operator to veer to the left and exit the east side of the roadway before steering back to the right and reentering the left travel lane. The Sebring operator overcorrected to the left and again exited the east side of the roadway where it entered the grass median that separates SR1 northbound and southbound lanes. The Sebring continued in a southeasterly direction as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction and entered the left travel lane of SR1 northbound. The Sebring then struck the front left side of a 2014 BWM SW being operated by a 26-year-old Waldorf, MD man.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspected murderer in Dallas John Doe case arrested

DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Police Department has announced an arrest in Saturday night’s murder of an unidentified victim. On July 10, 2021, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had died from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim. The motive is unknown at this time.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Three children charged for D.C. armed carjacking

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Deli robbery suspects sought by police

Philadelphia, PA – On June 29, 2021 at approximately 4:20 AM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video checking door to closed businesses in. the 600 block of South 4th. Street. The suspects gained entry to the Wholesome Deli & Grill located at 630 S. 4th Street through the basement bilco doors. The suspects ransacked the basement office and took cash from the register.
Rahway, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for Rahway boy

RAHWAY, NJ – The New Jersey State Police and Rahway Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Sebastian Rios, 2, of Rahway, N.J. and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, also of Rahway, N.J. Yasemin and Sebastian are believed to have been abducted by Sebastian’s father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. earlier today. Tyler is believed to be operating a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates W421713. Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man fleeing police, fired shots, shot by officers

JACKSONVILLE, FL – A Jacksonville police officer has been placed on standard administrative leave after shooting a suspect who pulled a gun and fired after a brief chase. Officers approached the suspect who was wanted on felony battery charges. After being called to come to officers, police say the suspect fled, eventually shooting at the officer. The suspect was struck by the officer returning fire and is recovering from his wounds in the hospital.

Comments / 12

Community Policy