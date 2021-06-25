Shots fired reported again in Paterson

Magnolia – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last night near Magnolia. The collision occurred around 8:39 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 as a 2005 Chrysler Sebring being operated by a 24-year-old female from Millsboro was traveling southbound on Bay Road (SR1) just south of Trap Shooters Road in the left lane. An unknown passenger vehicle was traveling southbound just in front of the Sebring in the right lane. That passenger vehicle briefly crossed the center line into the left lane before crossing back over into the right travel lane. This action caused the 24-year-old female operator to veer to the left and exit the east side of the roadway before steering back to the right and reentering the left travel lane. The Sebring operator overcorrected to the left and again exited the east side of the roadway where it entered the grass median that separates SR1 northbound and southbound lanes. The Sebring continued in a southeasterly direction as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction and entered the left travel lane of SR1 northbound. The Sebring then struck the front left side of a 2014 BWM SW being operated by a 26-year-old Waldorf, MD man.