Shots fired reported again in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman announce that at approximately 9:55 p.m. on June 23, 2021, members of the Passaic Police Department were dispatched to the area of Aspen Place and Slate Street in Passaic, New Jersey on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival the police located a potential crime scene but were unable to locate a victim. The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900. For media inquiries concerning this incident, contact Senior Assistant Prosecutor In-Charge Jennifer Fetterman of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at jfetterman@passaicocountynj.org or at (973) 881-4811.www.shorenewsnetwork.com